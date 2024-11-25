Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): A minor girl was found to be involved in illegal trafficking activities in Bhubaneswar, as reported by police officials on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra stated that the matter was reported to the Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD), and the matter is being closely monitored.

"An incident of trafficking was reported yesterday at Cuttack UPD. Cuttack UPD police have taken cognizance into it and they are investigating the matter but Commissioner Sir has guided us and has issued directions that such activities have to be curtailed and a sharp watch has to be kept over such activities. Bhuvaneshwar UPD police are sensitized about it," Mishra said.

He further added, "We have sensitized all our police stations, our SHOs (Station House Officers) and ACPs (Assistant Commissioner of Police) so that they keep watch over these activities. If any such matter is brought to our notice, we will take action as per law. Apart from it, we are also collecting information regarding such activities."

Mishra assured that any "nefarious activities" would be dealt with strictly, and appropriate legal action would be taken.

"If anywhere we come to know about such nefarious activities, action as per law will be taken. That matter relates to Cuttack UPD so I cannot comment on that but similarly as a matter has been reported to the Commissioner of Police, Cuttack Bhuvaneshwar UPD is also sensitized and we are prepared to tackle such situations and we are also collecting intelligence. If any such matter is reported to us or if any such matter comes to our notice we will also definitely take action as per law," he said.

Meanwhile, police are gathering intelligence into the matter, given the sensitivity of the issue. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited. Authorities are committed to monitoring and taking stringent action against those involved in illegal activities. (ANI)

