New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressed a gathering during the commemoration of the Year of Naval Civilians, emphasizing the importance of maritime security and cyber security in safeguarding India's interests.

The event, held at the DRDO, recognized the contribution of naval civilians and emphasized their critical role in India's defence and security strategies.

Highlighting the growing challenges posed to national security in an increasingly complex global environment, the Defence Minister said, "Cyber security is equally important for maritime security."

He further emphasized, "India's economic prosperity is linked to the maritime security of this country. To achieve this, our territorial waters must be protected, Freedom of Navigation is ensured, and our Sea Routes, which are our maritime highways, are kept safe."

Reflecting on the changing security landscape, Singh remarked, "The complexities of our forces are increasing with time. But why is this happening? This is happening because the defence-security environment across the world is becoming increasingly tense. If we assess the entire decade we are in from a Defence and security perspective, then after almost half a decade has passed, we can say that it has been a volatile decade. We are witnessing many conflicts and wars in different regions across the world."

"Our armed forces are moving forward today with a larger mandate and a more complex structure. In this, our civilian colleagues provide crucial administrative and technical support to our forces. If the Indian Navy is progressing so much in the field of innovation today, it is because the work of research and development is being carried out collectively by everyone. Similarly, there are many other tasks in which your important role remains significant," he added.

Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of planning and a consultative approach, specifically highlighting the crucial role of naval civilians in this process.

"Planning is very important in all this. There should also be a consultative approach in this planning process, in which we consult all the stakeholders. I believe that in this planning process, our Naval civilians have a very important role," he said.

The Defence Minister also emphasized the need for strengthening India's defensive and offensive capabilities.

"We have to increase our Critical Capability, and in the coming times, we will have to focus on strengthening both our offensive and defensive responses," he said. (ANI)

