New Delhi, November 26: The deep depression over the southern Bay of Bengal is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 27, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a post on X, the IMD stated: "The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and was centred at 1730 hours IST on November 26, 2024, over the same region near latitude 7.0°N and longitude 82.7°E, approximately 240 km southeast of Trincomalee, 520 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 720 km south-southeast of Chennai." Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tamil Nadu on High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Form Over Bay of Bengal, Check Real-Time Status.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been mobilised for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry in anticipation of heavy rainfall predicted from November 26 to 28. Cyclone Fengal: 7 NDRF Teams Mobilised As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry From 26 to 28 November.

One NDRF team each has been deployed in Karaikkal, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, while two teams have been deployed in Thanjavur, according to a release. The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD in Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during this period.

The release stated that NDRF teams are fully equipped with search and rescue gear, appropriate communication systems, and personal protective equipment. It added that the control room in Arakkonam is monitoring the situation round the clock, working in close coordination with the State Emergency Operation Control Room in Tamil Nadu.

