New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his warm wishes to veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to X, Singh acknowledged Joshi's scholarship and dedication to public service, highlighting how his contributions have greatly enriched India's public life and described him as an inspiration to all and prayed for his good health and long life.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: After Chhotu Baba, Chabhi wale Baba and E-rickshaw Baba, Names of Bavander Baba and Splendor Baba Emerge as Sages Attract Attention at Maha Kumbh with Unique Names.

"Many happy wishes to senior BJP leader and brilliant intellectual Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday. Due to his scholarship and commitment towards public service, he has greatly enriched the public life of India. He is an inspiration to all of us. I pray to God for his good health and long life," the Defence Minister said.

He, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also visited the veteran politician's residence and extended their wishes to him.

Also Read | Kingston Engineering College Raided: ED Searches at DMK MP Kathir Anand's Engineering College Conclude After 2 Days, Party Says 'Political Vendetta' (Watch Video).

"Met the strong pillar of the BJP family and the source of inspiration for all of us workers, respected Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi ji on his birthday and wished him well," the Union Home Minister said on X.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh also took to X and said, "Went to Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi ji's residence and extended my warm wishes to him on his birthday. His role in India's development journey and strengthening the party is truly inspiring. Praying for his good health and long life."

Notably, Shah also took to X and prayed for Joshi's health and wished for him to live a long life.

"I send my birthday wishes to senior BJP leader and skilled organiser, respected Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi ji. Through various responsibilities, you have played a significant role in expanding the organisation and creating dedicated workers. As Human Resource Development Minister, you made an unforgettable contribution towards 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan' and free education for all sections. Your dedicated life towards the ideology of nation first is inspiring for the youth. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and live a long life," the Union Home Minister said.

Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi has been an influential figure in Indian politics, advocating for a strong, modern India. He contributed to shaping India's approach to the WTO and Patents regime, and led key initiatives on education and scientific research as Union Minister for HRD and Science & Technology. He introduced reforms like free education for girls and supported welfare programs for women and minorities. His work in the BJP and leadership in various ministries have had a significant impact on the country's development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)