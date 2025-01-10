New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Defence strategists on Friday simulated space war games between two notional adversaries to demonstrate self-reliance in the emerging domain of warfare.

The IndSpaceX 3.0 war games were simulated as part of the DefSat Conference 2025 that brought together experts from the fields of defence and space industry to explore collaboration in the niche sector.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: 5 Migrant Workers From Odisha Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Hits Stationary Truck in Suryapet District (Watch Video).

Lt Gen V G Khandare (retd), Principal Adviser in the Ministry of Defence chaired the strategic table-top exercise that addressed the degree of severities, including the 4 Ds – Disrupt, Deny, Degrade and Destroy, along with Information War-Delay and Information War-Deceive, a statement by DefSat organisers said.

The simulation had "Green Land," and "Orange Land,” teams developing strategies for achieving operational space superiority amid scenarios involving information warfare, system disruptions, and resilience-building tactics, it said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Receive DA Hike in January 2025? Check Latest Update.

"In a turbulent world dominated by Western supremacy, countries like India cannot rely on the mercy of global powers. Initiatives like G20 and BRICS are steps forward, but true self-reliance -- Atmanirbharta -- requires every ministry to adopt it, not just the Ministry of Defence. Building our own strength is the only path to becoming a global power," Khandare said.

Anil Prakash, Director General of Satcom Industry Association-India, said India was poised to emerge as a powerhouse in defence and space manufacturing by navigating global regulatory landscapes and fostering international collaborations.

A report on 'India-Africa Space Collaboration: Unlocking Strategic Opportunities for Growth', released on the occasion, highlighted India's advancements in space technology and Africa's growing ambitions.

The report underscores how collaborative efforts in satellite technology, earth observation, and capacity building can address global challenges like climate change, food security, and connectivity.

In this endeavour, a Memorandum of Understanding between SIA-India and Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute, was inked, signalling a new era for partnerships in space technology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)