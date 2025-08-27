New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A 32-year-old man was killed after being hit and dragged for 600 metres by a vehicle driven by a minor in the Samaypur Badli area of Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on the evening of August 23 in the Badli Industrial Area.

The victim has been identified as Sujeet Mandal, who was a resident of Raja Vihar. He was recognised by his brother-in-law, Jitesh, who stated that the deceased was working at a PVC pipe factory in M-2, Phase 1, Badli Industrial Area.

Hareshwar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North District, said that the victim was hit by a red car around 7 PM near his workplace. CCTV footage revealed the horrifying sequence in which the deceased got entangled beneath the bonnet/front boot of the car, was dragged for 600 meters and was dumped near the NDPL office, gate number 5.

"Despite knowing that the injured person was stuck beneath the vehicle, the offending driver stopped for a while and then drove on," said the official.

The victim's body, bearing various injuries all over his body and torn clothes, was discovered at the spot and sent to Burari Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

Based on initial information, FIR No. 852/2025 under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Samaypur Badli Police Station. Upon analysing the CCTV footage, details of the offending vehicles were obtained. Based on the vehicle number, a few mobile numbers were tracked, and the vehicle was eventually traced to a house in Mandoli, New Delhi.

The teenager was subsequently apprehended. The Delhi Police have seized the vehicle, and further investigation of the case is still in progress. (ANI)

