New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): A bike rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Delhi's Wazirpur flyover on Sunday evening, according to police sources.

Further, officials said that the vehicle involved in the incident has been identified, but it fled the scene after hitting the bike rider.

The case is under investigation, and more updates are awaited. (ANI)

