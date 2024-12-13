New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday praised party workers and leaders while inaugurating the installation of nameplates outside the residences of veteran BJP leaders in the national capital.

Irani installed a nameplate of BJP veteran Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra outside his residence. Following the event, while addressing reporters, she highlighted the importance of party unity, saying, "It is a pride for BJP workers that we all--booth samiti, Mandal samiti, and workers--received blessings from our first state president Malhotra. He encouraged us."

She also stressed the importance of the Lotus symbol, calling it the party's "political identity," and urged strengthening the party at all levels.

After installing the nameplate at BJP veteran Malhotra's house--who was also the first BJP state president in the national capital--Iran also installed a nameplate at the residence of Vijay Goyal, who had also served as the Delhi President for BJP.

During the event, Irani spoke further about the significance of the BJP's electoral symbol, the Lotus, saying, "...The Lotus symbol is our political identity. It is a matter of happiness for all party workers that we met former Delhi President and former Union Minister Vijay Goyal at his residence and urged him to install this name plate outside his office and residence, and also strengthen the party at booth and mandal level."

The event was part of a series of activities aimed at further strengthening the party in Delhi.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, a BJP delegation led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, including MP Bansuri Swaraj, submitted a 5,000-page document to the Election Commission. The delegation accused the AAP-led Delhi government of discrepancies in the voter list and "sheltering" illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Sachdeva said, "We have submitted 5,000 pages to the Election Commission to show how the Aam Aadmi Party government wants to snatch evidence in Delhi, how it is attempting to murder democracy, and how it is sheltering illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis."

He added, "Our fight against this will continue. We will not allow even one bogus vote in Delhi... I warn the illegal Bangladeshis -- we will not let you take shelter in Delhi and destroy it. You are snatching away the rights of the people of Delhi." (ANI)

