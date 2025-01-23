New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor sister in 2020.

Additional sessions judge Rohit Gulia was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the 24-year-old man, convicted for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault and rape.

Special public prosecutor Chander Jeet Yadav sought the maximum punishment for the convict, saying it was a heinous offence.

In December last year, the court observed the DNA of the accused matched with the survivor's foetus.

He was convicted after the court said the survivor made the complaint initially but resiled from her statement to "save her brother".

On January 17, the court sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

"The child victim was aged about 15 years at the time of aggravated sexual assault and due to the act of the convict, the child victim became pregnant and has suffered a lot of emotional and physical trauma," it held.

The survivor was given Rs 13.5 lakh as compensation.

