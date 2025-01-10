New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a room on the fourth floor of the Gokalpuri Police Station here on Friday afternoon, causing damage to office equipment, an official said.

No casualty was reported due to the fire, according to the official.

Also Read | PM Modi Podcast With Nikhil Kamath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Outlines Vision for 'Viksit Bharat', Focuses on 100% Delivery of Government Schemes.

The fire department was alerted about the incident at 1.20 pm. The room housed LED panels, computer systems, and furniture, he said.

The fire department responded swiftly and doused the flames, a police officer said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Tells BMC: 'No Tree Felling In Mumbai's Aarey Without Our Nod'.

Police said office equipment, including three LED panels and two computer systems, were damaged in the fire, but no one was injured in the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault in the wiring or a malfunctioning of an equipment, the officer said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a detailed probe is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)