New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the slum area of Rani Garden in Shahdara.

Visuals from the scene showed the slum engulfed in flames.

According to the fire department, several fire tenders were dispatched to the spot immediately after receiving the information.

Efforts are currently underway to bring the fire under control.

"The call was received at 12:06 AM. Seven fire tenders reached the spot. The area consists of 10-12 shanties and a warehouse for scrap materials," Fire Officer Yashwant Singh Meena said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

