New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in the Najafgarh area of the national capital Delhi on Saturday, however, it has been brought under control, said officials of the fire department.

Visuals from the area show plumes of smoke emerging from the site.

Also Read | Wadala Sex Racket Case: Friend of Key Accused Sachin Karanje Found Dead With Wrist Slit in Mulund; Alleges Blackmail, Misuse of Aadhaar Card in Suicide Note.

A total of four workers were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital.

As per the initial information from the fire department, the incident took place at around 8.17 am on Saturday morning in the Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area, located in the Shamshan Ghat Road in Najafgarh.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 28, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Acting swiftly, the officials of the fire department rushed to the spot. A total of 17 fire tenders were present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)