New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Sant Ravidas Will Bless Me To Inaugurate His Temple, Says PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh.

"I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are not available. So, luxury buses can be used to send people to nearby pilgrimage places like Ayodhya," he said.

The chief minister met a group of people headed for a pilgrimage to Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat at the Thyagraj Stadium here. He asked them to seek blessings for Delhi and the country.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CID Arrests Five People for Forging CMO Officials’ Digital Signs to Illegally Make Money.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)