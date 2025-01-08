New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition seeking direction for the construction of a foot-over bridge for Indian Army soldiers and the general public at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

The bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and including Justice Tushar Rao Gerela, disposed of the petition and instructed the relevant authorities to assess the need for a foot-over bridge. The court noted that no judicial intervention was necessary, stating, "We are not convinced that any specific directions should be issued to the authorities."

The petition, filed by the NGO Centre for Youth Culture Law & Environment through Advocates Paras Tyagi and Aditya Tanwar sought judicial intervention, alleging that the respondent authorities were delaying the public welfare project, which had been identified as necessary based on expert assessments.

The plea argued that due to a combination of societal, political, and administrative challenges, along with Army protocols, Indian Army soldiers are unable to construct the foot-over bridge (FOB) on their own, as the land is owned by the respondents. The petitioners claimed that the statutory bodies responsible for the FOB's construction have ignored the issue since 2010, showing no regard for the rule of law or contempt of court.

The petitioners argued that had the respondents not delayed the project for their own motives, the FOB could have already been built. They expressed concern that if the matter is further neglected, soldiers, their families, and the public will continue to suffer from inhumane conditions.

The delay of such a simple infrastructure project, they said, has caused unnecessary humiliation and hardship for those affected. The petition called for a policy to be established for such public welfare projects, stressing that they have a direct impact on the well-being of Indian Army personnel and civilians living together in areas like Delhi Cantonment.

The petition emphasized that timely delivery of public infrastructure, such as the FOB, is essential for public convenience and the well-being of those who serve in the military. (ANI)

