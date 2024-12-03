New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court directed the Lokayukta on Tuesday to expeditiously address the corruption complaint filed against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, with a preference to resolve the matter within four weeks.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, issued the order while hearing a petition that sought directions for the Lokayukta to take up the complaint against Mohaniya.

The petition moved by anthe ti-corruption forum stated that on January 30, 2020, the petitioner/society filed a complaint with the Lokayukta requesting an inquiry into allegations of corruption against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya and any individuals colluding with him, urging that a report be made to the Competent Authority for appropriate legal action.

The complaint accused the MLA of accepting bribes from residents of Sangam Vihar in exchange for access to Delhi Jal Board water, with his aide collecting the money from local residents and handing it over to the MLA.

The complainant claimed to have videos and other evidence showing clear instances of corruption, as well as dereliction of duty by government officials, including the Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

Additionally, the complaint alleged that residents of Sangam Vihar were required to pay both the Delhi Jal Board officials and the MLA's close aide to use the public borewell installed by the Delhi government, as well as to obtain water from Delhi Jal Board tankers. (ANI)

