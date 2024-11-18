New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inspected the anti-smog mist system installed in the Dwarka area and said that the people are facing problems due to pollution.

"There is no doubt that pollution is increasing in Delhi, people are very troubled. DDA has done a very successful experiment. Anti-smog mist system has been installed on electricity poles in about 550 meters here... So far, in 3-4 days of testing, I have been told that about 20 per cent of pollution has been reduced here. Right now there is a patch of 550 meters," the Delhi LG told ANI

"Now we are going to expand it to 4 more places. I am fully confident that if efforts are made to gradually install such systems in the entire Delhi, then there can be a lot of difference in the pollution of Delhi," Delhi LG added.

Meanwhile, drone visuals from the Kalinid Kunj showed a layer of smog enveloping the national capital as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Notably, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 in Delhi NCR from Monday, which saw the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping into the 'severe plus' category.

This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and further escalated to 457 by 7 pm, which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP III and IV are implemented when the air quality becomes severe

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi and all the governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly implement GRAP stage IV anti-pollution measures as AQI (Air Quality Index) remains in the "severe" category. (ANI)

