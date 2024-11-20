New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers in state-run hospitals to the next level, his office said in a statement on Wednesday. The promotion of a Medical Superintendent has been put on hold due to an alleged case of sexual harassment against him.

According to the LG Office, "Since his joining as LG Saxena has been regularly issuing strict directions to all Departments to resolve pending issues of Government Employees' welfare i.e. Promotions, Service Matters, Cadre Restructuring as well as recruitment in a time-bound manner".

"In line with his commitment to ensure timely promotions, career progression and providing better work conditions to Government Employees, Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers to the Pay Band 4 of Rs 37,400-67,000 (Grade Pay 8700/-) in terms of Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules-2009. These promotions were pending since long," his office said.

The case of the Medical Superintendent of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, who was charged by a female doctor of sexual harassment has been deferred and has not been promoted. Altogether cases of 302 CMOs were considered for promotion of which 295 CMOs were found fit for grant of promotion. Among 7 left out cases, one case was kept under sealed cover pending the outcome of a vigilance case against him and 6 cases were not found fit for promotion, it added.

The statement added that LG Saxena, right since the time he took over, has been pushing for due promotions, timely pensions and better service conditions for Government Employees. He has repeatedly said that timely promotions and improved service conditions not only boost morale and enhance the efficiency of the employees but also help them overcome career fatigue due to prolonged stagnation.

Earlier on November 16, taking cognizance of reports that there was a "spurt" in the number of illegal immigrants in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued instructions to police to remain "extra vigilant" and conduct a month-long drive to identify them.

The principal secretary of Delhi LG wrote to the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, Commissioner MCD and Chairman NDMC and raised concerns that there are reports that efforts are underway for getting their identity documents such as Aadhar, Election identity Card, etc, prepared on the basis of fake documents and adopting manipulative process.

"Election Identity Card, if issued to illegal immigrants, provides them with the most powerful right of democracy i.e., the Right to Vote in our country. Giving such rights to illegal immigrants cannot be accepted by any Indian Citizen and such moves can even be detrimental to National security," the letter said.

It also mentioned that the Chief Secretary may issue instructions to District Magistrates through the Divisional Commissioner to exercise extra vigil in the verification of people applying for identity documents. (ANI)

