New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Delhi Police achieved a significant breakthrough in their battle against crime with the arrest of two notorious shooters, Bobby aka Atul (19) and Paras Sharma aka Prince (26), from Shahdara.

Both of them were involved in a recent armed shootout at Vivek Vihar. The operation carried out on January 3, was marked by precision and courage, culminating in the recovery of one desi katta, one country-made pistol, and live cartridges, enhancing public safety in the area.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bride Decamps with Cash, Jewellery Mid-Wedding in Gorakhpur.

The swift action was led by ACP Gurudev Singh, who formed a specialized team that included officers from Special Staff, such as Insp. Munish Kumar, SI Sunil, ASI Sunil, and others.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the team tracked the suspects to CBD Ground, Anand Vihar. Upon confronting the armed fugitives, the suspects opened fire, hitting the officers' bulletproof jackets. In response, the officers showed remarkable restraint, issuing warnings and firing into the air before neutralizing the threat with precise shots to the suspects' legs.

Also Read | Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 6 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Staying Without Valid Documents.

The shooters were immediately provided with medical assistance.

Recovered from the accused were one desi katta with an empty cartridge and one live cartridge, as well as one country-made pistol with one empty cartridge and three live cartridges.

Bobby aka Atul has a history of involvement in multiple cases of firearm offences and grievous assault, with notable cases under Sections 308 IPC, 125 BNS, and the Arms Act. Paras Sharma aka Prince has been linked to violent crimes, including cases under Sections 324 IPC, 323 IPC, and criminal intimidation.

This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Shahdara Police to fight crime and maintain public safety. The arrest of these shooters sends a strong message that those who disrupt law and order will face justice.

The department has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help create a safer community. Further investigations are underway to uncover additional links and prevent future threats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)