New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday launched a comprehensive month long campaign against drugs, amid ongoing preparations for the New Year celebration in the National capital.

According to Delhi Police, it is working rigorously on a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and is committed to eradicating narcotic drugs from the root, with the support of all stakeholders and the general public.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that "During the current year till November 15, Delhi Police has arrested 1520 Narco-offenders in 1121 NDPS cases and recovered about 73.3 kgs of heroin/smack, 1293.3 kgs of cocaine, 4257.3 kgs of ganja, 103.7 kgs of opium, 50.5 kgs. of Charas, 80.5 kgs. of poppy head etc."

In addition, Delhi Police is taking stringent action against narco-offenders under the PITNDPS Act (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) & Financial Investigation under section 68 NDPS Act.

During the current year 2024, upto November 15, detention orders against six drugs traffickers were issued. In one matter, the screening committee approved the proposal; however, a detention order is yet to be issued by Department of Revenue, Union Finance Minister.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Crime Branch, and District police are also preparing PITNDPS proposals against many other active drug traffickers. Financial Investigation has been done against 34 Narco offenders and freezing orders were issued for their assets amounting Rs 3,13,11,937/- and six freezing orders amounting Rs 2,94,74,557/- are under process.

The 9th State Level Committee meeting of NCORD was convened on 20th November 2024 at the Delhi Secretariat under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Delhi. Subsequently, a review meeting was held on November 26, at Raj Niwas, Delhi, under the chairmanship of the Delhi LG.

The purpose of this meeting was to review the decisions of the 9th State Level Committee and discuss strategic measures to eradicate drug trafficking and abuse in Delhi.

At the end of the meeting, Delhi LG emphasized inter-departmental coordination, timely reporting, and strict compliance with directives. He stressed the need for concerted efforts to achieve the vision of a "Drug-Free Delhi" within 03 years.

The LG directed to launch of a "One-Month Comprehensive Campaign as a Pilot Project" starting from December 1. This initiative is envisioned as a significant step toward freeing Delhi from drug-related issues.

Key Activities of the Campaign include Targeted Locations for Surveys, Awareness Programs, and Raids, 200 hostels, 200 schools, 50 colleges, 200 pan shops, 200 pharmacy shops, 200 bars/pubs/clubs/restaurants, All shelter homes, All railway stations, 03 ISBTs, and other public places and Random checks on auto-rickshaws, taxi drivers, Courier/Parcel services, and e-Commerce Companie(s) suppliers, to curb drug trafficking involvement.

Delhi police will also collaborate with Educational Institutions for the Involvement of hostel wardens, school principals, and university administrators to prevent drug-related incidents on their premises.

The LG also directed to give away handsome Cash Rewards to the general public for providing information related to "Drug Trafficking", with the assurance to keep his name secret. He emphasized leveraging various platforms like print/visual media, social media, radio, and DTC buses/public transport to enhance public awareness. Police will also collaborate with celebrities, influencers, NGOs, and community leaders. (ANI)

