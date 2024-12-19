New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Delhi reported three more dengue deaths last week, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease to eight this year, according to official data.

The city has recorded 6,163 dengue cases as of December 14, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) weekly report.

Also Read | When Will Sunita Williams Return to the Earth? NASA Gives Update on Stuck Indian-Origin Astronaut's Arrival From ISS.

No details were provided about the deceased or the hospitals from where the deaths were reported.

South Delhi has reported the highest number of dengue cases this year, with 768 infections recorded so far. Delhi saw 19 dengue-related deaths last year.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on Ruckus Outside Sansad: LoP Says 'Our Protest Was Peaceful, BJP MPs Armed With Sticks Blocked Us From Entering Parliament' (Watch Video).

The city has also witnessed a significant rise in malaria and chikungunya cases this year.

By December 14, 779 malaria cases and 250 chikungunya cases were reported, marking the highest figures for these diseases in the past five years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)