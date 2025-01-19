New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): As many as seven people were detained by the Delhi Police in connection with an 'accidental firing' incident in Delhi's Mehrauli, which left one person injured, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Police, a group of friends were drinking alcohol inside a car when the bullet was fired 'accidentally'.

Krishna, 35, who sustained injury in the incident, was immediately taken to the hospital.

Police informed that the group of friends had arrived from Jind, Haryana to attend a wedding at a farmhouse in the Mehrauli area.

Most of the boys had revolvers and pistols, some were licensed and some were illegal. According to Delhi Police, all the friends are in the finance business.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, police started its investigation in the matter. As many as seven people have been detained so far, the police said.

Several weaponry, including pistol revolvers, long-barrel pistols, were also recovered by the police.

Further investigation is underway in the case and more details are awaited. (ANI)

