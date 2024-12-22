New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in the Burari area of Delhi on Sunday afternoon, according to a Fire Department official.

No casualties were reported, however, some individuals suffered from burn injuries as a result of the fire, which was brought under control by the evening, police said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing, they said.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on December 19, the Delhi Crime Branch had arrested an event manager indulging in the illegal use of fireworks in Delhi NCR and seized 630 kg of illegal fireworks causing air pollution, said police.

According to DCP Crime Sanjay Kumar Sain, in view of poor air quality in Delhi and the NCR region, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has passed directions regarding a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers on manufacturing, storage, and selling including delivery through online marketing platforms and bursting in the NCT of Delhi up to January 1, 2025.

For effective implementation of the ban, the Delhi Police have taken several steps, including creating awareness among the general public about the ban on firecrackers. The teams of the crime branch have been tasked with identifying the persons/companies indulging in the illegal use/sale of fireworks. (ANI)

