New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): A robbery attempt escalated to gunfire after two youths tried to rob a spare parts shop owned by a senior citizen near Ghonda Chowk in Delhi, said officials.

According to Delhi police, "A robbery attempt at a spare parts shop near Ghonda Chowk in Bhajanpura area of Delhi, led to panic on the evening of November 20. The incident occurred at 7:30 PM when two young men, aged 20-25, entered the shop owned by 67-year-old Jitender Gupta."

Also Read | We Salute and Thank PM Narendra Modi, People of India: Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

When their attempt was foiled, one of the youths fired a shot into the air before fleeing. However, no injuries were reported, and a case was registered under the Arms Act.

According to shopowner Gupta, who has been running the shop for 11 years, the suspects initially inquired about spare parts for sewing machines.

Also Read | 'Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Immediately', Demands Rahul Gandhi; Calls for Probe Against SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch (Watch Video).

Shortly after, a third accomplice tried to forcibly shut the shop's shutter, trapping Gupta and his wife inside.

Gupta raised an alarm, drawing the attention of a neighbouring shopkeeper who helped open the shutter.

As the robbery was thwarted, one of the accused fired a shot into the air before they fled the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A fired cartridge was recovered from the site, and the crime team inspected the location.

Police have registered a case under sections 125(b), 333, 3(5) of the BNS Act, and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Investigations are ongoing, with efforts underway to apprehend the culprits, said the police.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police arrested a couple for kidnapping a 45-day-old child from Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

The police nabbed the couple on board the Sadbhavana Express train at Shahjahanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, rescuing the child.

According to Akansha Yadav, Additional DCP South West Delhi, the police received a PCR call informing the abduction on November 15 at around 3 pm. After checking the CCTV footage, the police came to know that the couple boarded Sadbhavana Express from Anand Vihar railway station.

"With the coordinated efforts of the Railway, GRPF, RPF, and the Delhi Police a thorough search operation was done on the train. The accused couple have changed their appearance completely so we took some time. In Shajahanpur, we were able to nab the accused and able to rescue the child," ADCP Yadav told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)