Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Devotees continued to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the third day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

Over 50 million devotees have taken holy dip on the first two days of what is considered to be the biggest gathering of human beings on the planet.

On Tuesday, during the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, organised a grand flower shower from helicopters, showering lakhs of devotees at the Sangam Bank in rose petals.

Flowers were showered on all the ghats and Akharas. The sight of rose petals raining down overwhelmed the devotees, who responded with heartfelt chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev.

CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a symbol of the immense power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. He wrote, "On the first Amrit Snan day, more than 3.5 crore revered saints and devotees earned the merit of bathing in the eternal and pure Triveni Sangam."

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all the departments and organisations involved in the successful execution of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh. He stated, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the revered akhadas, Mahakumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police administration, sanitation workers, volunteer organisations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all the departments from both the central and state governments associated with Mahakumbh."

Over 10,000 security personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces, have been deployed for the event's security.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The ambulance, equipped with medical facilities and staffed by doctors and NDRF officials, will operate 24/7 throughout the event.

Underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have been installed in and around the Mela area for enhanced security.

The railways is operating 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains, to ensure devotees can reach Prayagraj efficiently.

The event began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. (ANI)

