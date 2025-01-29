Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday visited forward operating bases on Kathua-Doda border and appreciated the special security teams for their proactive approach to wipe out terrorism.

Accompanied by Additional DGP (Jammu Zone) Anand Jain, DIG (Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range) Shiv Kumar Sharma and Kathura SSP Shobhit Saxena, DGP Prabhat interacted with all ranks of various security forces during the visit, a police spokesperson said.

The police chief was briefed on the current security scenario and the attendant challenges.

The DGP emphasised on the need for operational alertness, focussed execution of tasks and resolute will, the spokesperson said, adding that he appreciated the special teams for their proactive approach and dogged determination to counter terror activities.

DIG Sharma, SSP Saxena and senior officers from the Army briefed DGP Prabhat about the ongoing initiatives to strengthen the security grid in the district and measures being taken to address local issues, the spokesperson said, without elaborating on the local issues.

