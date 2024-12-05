New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday gave a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and urged the government to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu.

He further said that it requires immediate release of Rs 2,000 crores from the NDRF as interim relief, as well as the deputation of a Central Team to undertake a comprehensive assessment for further financial assistance.

"I seek your consent under Rule 267 to move the motion that this House agrees to suspend the rest of business of the day to urge the government to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu, which requires immediate release of 2,000 crores from the NDRF as interim relief, as well as the deputation of a Central Team to undertake comprehensive assessment for further financial assistance," he stated in the notice.

The MeT department said that it is likely to move west-northwestwards over the east-central Arabian sea during the next two days. It is likely to maintain the intensity for the next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter, the IMD said.

In an advisory to fishermen, the IMD asked them not to venture into the Lakshadweep area from December 3-5, and over the southeast adjoining east central Arabian Sea during December 4-7.

On November 30, Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram.

The remnants of Cyclone Fengal, after making landfall, caused severe flooding in the coastal regions of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Particularly affected was the Sankaraparani River in Puducherry, where over 200 residences in NR Nagar were inundated.

The people living in the area remain stranded as the Indian Army along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in rescue operations. (ANI)

