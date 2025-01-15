New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi polls, party MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday appealed to voters to back the BJP assuring them her party will work to repair broken roads and remove problems of dirty water and air pollution.

She futher said that she along with Gautam will work for the development of Karol Bagh.

"... I am very happy that today Dushyant Gautam has filed the nomination from Karol Bagh and I request the respected people of Karol Bagh to vote for BJP on February 5, as it will be a day of freedom from broken roads, dirty water, and air pollution... I and Dushyant Gautam will work together for the development of Karol Bagh..." she said.

Gautam was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as he filed the nomination for the Delhi Assembly election.

Saini exuded confidene that the BJP government will be formed with a huge majority in Delhi and alleged the AAP government of not fulfilling its promises.

"... Dushyant Gautam is filing his nomination from Karol Bagh from BJP... Arvind Kejriwal took votes in the name of honesty and work, but the truth is in front of the people... People of Haryana formed the BJP government and I also want to thank the people of Delhi for their huge contribution in this...And in Delhi too, the BJP government will be formed with a huge mandate... People of the country have Ayushman cards, through which they can get treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in a year, but the people of Delhi do not have this facility, because the government here only takes care of itself," said the Haryana Chief Minister.

"The man who had said that he would not take any bungalow or car has built his house in place of the poor's house... He had made three promises - cleaning of the Yamuna, clean water in every house and roads like in Europe, but in 10 years no one got clean water; the condition of the Yamuna and roads can be seen... He worked to defame Anna Hazare... Promised to give proper education to the youth but pushed them towards addiction by opening liquor shops on every street... He is more corrupt than Congress and now wants to ally with it... Why are farmers protesting in Punjab? He (Arvind Kejriwal) should tell the Punjab CM to buy crops at MSP as we are doing in Haryana... AAP is just spreading lies and misleading the people of Delhi..." Saini said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

