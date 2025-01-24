Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted the Uttarkashi area of Uttarakhand on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, at latitude 30.85 N and longitude 78.60 E.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 24/01/2025 08:19:28 IST, Lat: 30.85 N, Long: 78.60 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1882624309602214124

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

