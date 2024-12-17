New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Election Commission will review on Wednesday the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi where assembly elections are due early next year, sources said.

Besides meeting officials of its local poll machinery, the EC will also interact with police and administration officials here, the sources said.

The Commission will also interact with representations of various political parties before it firms up a schedule for the polls.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that.

Delhi assembly elections have traditionally been held in a single phase.

