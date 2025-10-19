New Delhi, October 19: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed its observers to closely monitor the entire election process and ensure the transparent, free, and fair conduct of polls in Bihar and bye-elections in eight assembly constituencies across the country. "Following their deployment to various constituencies, all Observers have already completed their first round of visits to their allotted constituencies and now they are back stationed in their respective constituencies," the EC said in a release on Sunday.

The ECI has instructed observers to closely monitor the entire election process and ensure the transparent, free, and fair conduct of elections, it said. Observers have been instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters and ensure that their grievances are redressed, it said. Assembly By-Elections 2025: Election Commission Issues Notification for Bypolls to 5 Seats.

Observers have also been instructed to visit polling stations, and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had appointed observers to closely monitor the election process in Bihar and bye-elections in 8 assembly constituencies to ensure free and fair elections.

According to an official release from the ECI, the Commission has appointed Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. The Commission has already deployed 121 General Observers and 18 Police Observers for Phase 1 and 122 General Observers along with 20 Police Observers for Phase 2 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025. Eight General and 8 Police Observers have also been deployed in the ongoing bye elections in 8 assembly constituencies. Election Commission Deploys Central Observers for Bihar Assembly Elections, 8 Byepolls 2025.

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2025 and bye-elections in 8 Assembly Constituencies on October 6. Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11, while the bye-elections on eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be conducted on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district.

