New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): With Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra set to take charge as Reserve Bank of India Governor, the government has given the additional charge of the post to Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

Sanjay Malhotra will take charge as the new RBI governor on Wednesday, as per an official notification from the Department of Personnel and Training.

"Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Malhotra is an Indian Administrative Service Officer of the 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre. He is an Engineering Graduate in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.

Incumbent RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has served as the head of the central bank for six years and his term will end on December 10. He steered his central banking roles quite smoothly. (ANI)

