Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Mohammed Enamul Haque in a cattle smuggling case. He will be produced before Delhi Court on Saturday.

Haque has previously also been arrested and detained for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling cases on the India-Bangladesh border. Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Haque.

The bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari had granted bail to Haque in a case involving the smuggling of cattle on the India-Bangladesh border with the help of Border Security Force (BSF) commandant at the Murshidabad border, West Bengal.

It was alleged that the smuggling of cattle through the India-Bangladesh border was carried out at Haque's instance and he paid bribes to the security personnel for facilitation of the trade.

Earlier CBI had also arrested Haque and contented that he had taken advantage of the porous borders to move items across, with a bearing on the National Security, and if his release would have consequences for the national security.

The CBI had contended that Haque is an influential man since he managed to enter India through the border despite "Look Out Circular", with the complicity of the local police. If released, it would render further investigation vulnerable, contended the CBI. (ANI)

