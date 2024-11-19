New Delhi/Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said on Tuesday.

They have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night from Himachal Pradesh, the sources said. The two persons have been identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman.

The ED case is understood to be based on an FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Speaking on the arrests by the probe agency, former industry minister of the state and BJP leader Bikram Singh alleged that "people close to the chief minister are in jail".

"The illegal mining complaint was investigated by the ED and those found guilty have been jailed," he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, however, said just because some from Nadaun -- his assembly constituency -- is arrested, he should not be linked to it. The BJP leader should refrain from making such statements, Sukhu told mediapersons here.

