Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at seven locations across Tripura on Friday as part of a major crackdown on suspected financial irregularities and links to drug trafficking networks.

The simultaneous operations, which began early in the morning, involved a significant deployment of security personnel to maintain law and order during the search and seizure drives.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the raids are connected to an ongoing probe into money laundering activities tied to the illegal drug trade. Officials are reportedly examining documents, digital records, and other evidence to uncover the operations of a suspected nexus between drug traffickers and financial offenders.

While the exact locations remain undisclosed, it is believed that areas such as Agartala, Nandannagar, and the vicinity of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport are under scrutiny, given their strategic importance and vulnerability to drug trafficking activities.

Tripura has increasingly been under the spotlight as a transit point for the illegal drug trade, with its proximity to neighbouring states and international borders. The ED's action reflects mounting pressure on authorities to dismantle organised crime rings operating in the region.

Further details about the outcome of the raids and the evidence collected are awaited. (ANI)

