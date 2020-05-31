India News | Entry and Exit Plan for Passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction, New Delhi Railway Station

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Northern Railways on Sunday issued an entry and exit plan for passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and New Delhi Railway Station.

"It is notified for information of the passengers that special train services will commence from 01.6.2020 ( Monday). Passengers having 'Confirmed reserved ticket or RAC ticket' for boarding these special trains, will be permitted to enter the station premises only," read the notification.

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station the entry and exit will be from Bhogal side.

For Delhi Junction Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from Chandni Chowk side.

For New Delhi Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from both Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj side.

The Railways also said, "It is advised to carry food and water from home and travel with light luggage. Bedroll and linen will 'NOT' be provided by Railways."

As an important step in the graded restoration of passenger train services, Indian Railways will start 200 trains tomorrow in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run with effect from May 1 and Special AC trains (30) being run since May 12. (ANI)

