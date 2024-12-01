Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlenkar offered prayers at Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday morning.

Sisodia and Arlenkar attended Baba Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti. After attending the Bhasma Aarti, they offered prayers to Baba Mahakaleshwar.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Chokes As Air Quality Stays in 'Very Poor' Category for 7th Day (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI after the darshan and prayers, Sisodia said that he had a "very divine experience" adding that he sought the Lord's blessings for the people of the whole country.

"Today I visited Baba Shiva, visited Bholenath, sat in his presence for 2 hours, had a very divine experience. Every moment felt like merging, especially when the Bhasma Aarti took place, I felt like everything, my ego, all the fear, all the desire, all the scene, everything is merging into the five elements. It is wonderful, it is very difficult to describe in words. I am thankful to the commission here for the way it has made arrangements," Sisodia said.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: 3 Die in Rain-Related Incidents in Chennai As Cyclonic Storm Crosses Puducherry Coasts (Watch Video).

"I sat at Baba's feet and prayed for the people of Delhi, prayed for the country, prayed for the world, may Lord Shiva reside in everyone's heart and let there be no hatred in anyone's mind. I prayed especially that he engage me in education. I have prayed at Baba's feet that whatever service is worthy of me, keep me engaged in it, but every person of the country and the world should be engaged in it. Children should get the best possible education," he added.

Highlighting the Delhi Assembly elections likely to be held in Februrary next year, the AAP leader said, "There are elections in Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the elections under the leadership of Kejriwal and with the blessings of Baba Mahakal, Kejriwal ji has done so much work for the people of Delhi that no party in the whole country has ever done."

"Aam Aadmi Party and all of us have got the devotion of Baba Mahakal and we will keep on serving the people of Delhi by being immersed in the service of Baba," he added.

Bihar governor Rajendra Arlekar said, "If I say I came for the Darshan of Lord Mahakal it would be wrong, he called me. My wish for a long time has been fulfilled now."

Both Sisodia and Arlenkar were accompanied by their wives and close family as they visited the Mahakal temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)