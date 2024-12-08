Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 7 (ANI): Nagaland's Ex-Servicemen Community commemorated the Armed Forces Flag Day with special ceremonies on Saturday, and in a gesture of respect and solidarity, the community led by Director Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, pinned the Armed Forces Flag to the Governor La. Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan on and earlier to Chief Minister Neiphu Rio at the State Secretariat.

"The ceremony serves as a symbolic acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and integrity," read an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed heartfelt gratitude to the servicemen and their families, acknowledging their selfless contributions. While the Hon'ble Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting ex-servicemen and their welfare initiatives, the statement said.

Flags were pinned on all the officers and staff at the state secretariat including the Chief Secretary J Alam, IAS and Vyasan R, IAS, Home Secretary among others.

The Armed Forces Flag Day observed annually on December 7, is dedicated to honouring the courage and dedication of the armed forces personnel. It also serves as an opportunity for citizens to contribute generously towards the welfare of war veterans, ex-servicemen, and their families, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to uplift and support the heroes who have served the nation.

The ex-servicemen community urged the public to participate in this noble cause by donating to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of flags and an appeal for contributions, setting a strong tone for the observance of Armed Forces Flag Day across the state. (ANI)

