Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary inaugurated an archaeological excavation at Ramgram in Maharajganj district on Monday.

The project, led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), aims to discover evidence of Lord Buddha's eighth relic, believed to be buried at the site, he said.

"This site has immense historical and spiritual significance, being one of the eight places where Lord Buddha's relics were enshrined," Chaudhary said during the ceremony.

He added that the excavation could transform Ramgram into a major Buddhist pilgrimage destination, boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.

The site, located in the Sohgibarwa Wildlife Division, is linked to the ancient Kolia kingdom and holds cultural and religious importance in Buddhist traditions.

The project was initiated after approvals from the ASI and Forest Department, with efforts spearheaded by Chaudhary himself.

Chaudhary is a seven-term Lok Sabha MP. He represents the Maharajganj constituency in Parliament.

The excavation, which started after traditional prayers and rituals, aims to place Maharajganj firmly on the global Buddhist circuit. Local authorities anticipate it will attract international pilgrims and scholars.

