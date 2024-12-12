New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) From her early prints created in the 1970s to her recent experimental collages developed during the pandemic, an upcoming exhibition, "Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle", highlights the veteran artist's pioneering contributions to art.

The month-long exhibition, starting from December 14 at Palette Art Gallery, features over 60 art works, spanning five decades of Sud's illustrated career as one of the finest printmakers in India.

It traces her evolution as an artist who continually pushes the boundaries of traditional mediums while embracing the creative possibilities of “controlled accidents".

"This exhibition that spans two distinct periods of my practice — the early 1970s and the more recent 2010s — comes at a transformative time when the rigours of printmaking are making it difficult for me to continue as a printmaker.

"It is, therefore, a good time to look back to see how the meticulous learning of printmaking techniques, the choice and use of materials, and the social environment from which I derived my images and compositions, have shaped my practice of six decades," said the 80-year-old artist in a statement.

Born in 1944 in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Sud attended College of Art, New Delhi. In 1967, she was the youngest member of Group 8, an association of artists at college founded by her mentor and teacher Jagmohan Chopra.

Sud's art has been featured in prestigious group exhibitions, including "Stree" in Moscow (1988), "Self and the World" at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi (1997), and "Colours of Independence", curated by Rakhi Sarkar at NGMA (2000-2004).

Her works have been displayed internationally at venues such as the Victoria and Albert Museum, London (2001), the William Benton Museum of Art, Connecticut (2013), and the Seoul International Art Fair, Korea.

"It is a time to reflect on how the concerns of an urban society, as experienced by me and manifested in my printmaking, have changed over time in any meaningful manner. For only that ability to be understood beyond the immediacy of the time in which they were composed can truly be a measure of an artist's success," she added.

As a pioneer in printmaking, Sud has participated in renowned biennales and triennials, including the International Print Biennale in Yugoslavia (1973-83), the International Biennale in Florence (1974), and the British Print Biennale, Bradford (1985).

Her recent solo exhibitions, such as "The Soul (Un-gendered)" at DAG, New York (2019), reflected her enduring impact and innovation in the global art landscape.

"Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle" will come to a close on February 7, 2025.

