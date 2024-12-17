One of the vehicles gutted in the explosion at Virudhunagar firecracker unit (Photo/ANI)

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sevalpatti village, Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, said the police.

There were no injuries reported in the incident as the workers promptly evacuated the premises upon hearing the explosion Three vehicles parked on the factory premises were damaged in the incident.

The fire department deployed three fire engines to control and extinguish the fire.

The Vembakottai police are investigating the incident.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

