Nagpur, December 7: On the first day of Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced the Maharashtra Casino (Control and Taxation) Bill. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar introduced the Chit Fund Maharashtra Amendment Bill in the House.

Speaking about distressed farmers in the Assembly, Fadnavis said, "Forty talukas of the state have been declared drought-prone as per the criteria of the central government. Full assistance will be given to these talukas. Last year, aid of Rs 10,000 crore was given. 25 per cent advance amount has been deposited in the accounts of more than 20 lakh farmers. The criteria have been changed to three hectares instead of two hectares. The Mahayuti government will stand by the farmers." Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Rejects Opposition’s Allegation on Inviting YouTuber Elvish Yadav to CM Eknath Shinde’s House.

Earlier, opposition parties MLAs staged a protest against the state government over farmers' issues at the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. India Becomes USD 4 Trillion Economy? Gautam Adani to Devendra Fadnavis Hail ‘Landmark’, but No Official Word From Government on Viral News.

The Assembly session which started on a stormy note on Friday, is expected to see fierce debates between the ruling Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

