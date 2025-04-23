Last rites of Dilip Desale, who was killed in PahalgamTerrorist Attack, being performed at his native place in Panvel, Maharashtra (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Family members of the victims also slammed remarks of Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in which he had talked of the government talking about Hindutva and "minorities feeling weakened".

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Twenty-six people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Ashish Shelar and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde paid last respects to Dilip Desale and Sanjay Laxman Lele, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack yesterday. Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse paid respects to Dilip Desale.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

"On behalf of everyone, I offer my last respects to him... The attack on Indian citizens, their sacrifice will not go in vain. The Indian government will take revenge," he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for Srinagar to help stranded people of the state.

Last rites of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were performed at his native place in Karnal.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military tributes, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered strength to say a few words.

"I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down

Haryana Chief Minister paid tribute to the civilians who lost their lives in the attack and expressed his deepest condolences to their families. He spoke with the family of Vinay Narwal. He offered his condolences and reassured them that the Haryana government stands firmly with them in their time of grief.

Shivamogga resident Manjunath Rao was killed in the terror attack. Family friend Dattatreya urged the government to take strong steps against terrorists.

"It is very unfortunate that we lost our best friend Manjunath...The terrorists attacked him brutally...The government should take serious steps against this brutal attack by terrorists," he said.

Manjunath Rao's mother, overwhelmed with emotion, recounted that she had pleaded with him not to go.

"We were watching TV yesterday when we got this information. Several leaders have met us. They (Manjunath) went on Friday. I asked them not to go there, but they convinced me and went to Kashmir. They called me the day before yesterday," she said.

Pradeep, Manjunath's brother-in-law, described the tragedy as the worst day in their lives.

"Yesterday was the worst day for our family... My sister and her son are fine, but her husband has died. We are expecting them here by tomorrow morning," he told ANI.

Manjunath Rao's Dr Ravikiran took potshots over Vadra's remarks. "Robert Vadra's wife is an MP...What is Hindutva? What does he know about Hindutva? Without knowing anything about it, he is making statements...It is a political statement that he made. We should unite and stand for the country...This was not expected from him...Terrorists don't have any religion...He should take his words back," Ravikiran said.

Prashant Nathani, a relative of Yatish Parmar and his son Smit Parmar, residents of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, also slammed Vadra's remarks.

"PM Modi revoked Article 370, and peace was established in Kashmir, and people from all over India could go there comfortably. But these terrorists cannot be trusted. So we are not trusting the words of Congress party and others. We will trust the action being taken by the government...we are a little satisfied with the information we have received from the central government. Hindus and Muslims are living together in India," he said.

Dinesh Udhwani, an uncle of Jaipur resident Neeraj Udhwani, killed in the terror attack, said there were more terror attacks before the Modi government came to power.

"I don't want to get into politics, but there were more terrorist attacks before Modi came to power. At that time, there was no Sanatan thing and so linking (the attack) to that, I don't agree with it. I would like to tell him that in politics, you should not just oppose, but join hands with Prime Minister Modi and others to help in taking action against terrorism. Terrorism has no religion. If Pakistan's involvement in this incident is confirmed, then I would like India to carry out a surgical strike," he said.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Samir Guha, a resident of Kolkata, was among those killed by the terrorists. According to Subrata Ghosh, brother-in-law of Samir Guha, his sister and niece are safe and will return to Kolkata on Wednesday night.

"They were on a family trip. My sister and niece are safe. My brother-in-law has died. They have left from there and will reach Kolkata tonight," he told ANI.

Sushil Nathaniel, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, who had travelled to Kashmir with his family, was killed, and his daughter sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

Nathaniel worked as a branch manager for LIC. He, along with his wife, Jenifer, his daughter Akanksha (around 30) and his son Ostin (around 22), went to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, April 19.

Jema Vikas, wife of Sushil's brother Vikas, spoke to ANI and shared that they received information about the matter on Tuesday night at around 9:30 pm, after Sushil's son, Ostin, called them. Later, Sushil's wife, Jennifer, shared the details of the incident.

"Jenifer Bhabhi said that the terrorist asked Sushil bhaiya to recite Kalma on his knees, following which Bhaiya said that he was Christian, and Bhaiya told Bhabhi to move aside from there. In the meantime, the terrorist shot Bhaiya, and he died on the spot. Our niece, Akansha also sustained bullet injuries in her leg," Jema said.

Bhagwan Das, the uncle of the deceased Neeraj Udhwani, a resident of Jaipur, who was among the victims killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, called for strong action and urged the central government to give a befitting reply to the terrorists and eliminate them.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwan Das, the uncle of the deceased, said, "He died in the terrorist attack. His wife was also there; she is safe. They had gone there for a holiday... We demand from the government that the perpetrators be killed. I say that the terrorist, irrespective of religion or caste, should be killed on the spot," he said.

Another uncle of the victim, Dinesh Udhwani, shared the devastating moment they were informed. "His wife told us that he had been shot and was taken to the hospital. He got married just two years ago. He went there for a holiday. He was a lively person. There is a lot of rage in all of us over the terror attack."

Nareshbhai Kalathiya, a close relative of one of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, expressed anger over the loss of his cousin brother and urged the central government to take immediate and decisive action against the terrorists.

The deceased, Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya, a Surat resident, only brother of four sisters and a father of two, was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Speaking to ANI, Nareshbhai Kalathiya said, "He (Shaileshbhai) went to Jammu Kashmir on April 13 for a five-day trip, accompanied by his wife and two children. The incident took place yesterday. It would have been his birthday today. He was the only brother of his four sisters."

"Strict action should be taken against the terrorists. We call for an airstrike on these attackers. I have lost my brother today, tomorrow there's going to be someone else. I urge PM Modi to end this at once," he said, his voice filled with sorrow.

The relatives of Atul Mone, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed their grief and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the relative of Atul Mone, Rahul Akul, said, "There should be strong security there. Three families, nine people, went there. I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu. They were targeted, and three men were killed. They were all single bread earners, were killed. We want strict action against the culprits as soon as possible."

Rahul Akul said that Mone had been killed after the terrorists identified him as a Hindu, "I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu."

Grandparents of the 27-year-old Sudip Neupane are in sorrow and pain. The octogenarians are in a state of shock and dismay as they lost their grandchild in the terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-Kashmir on Tuesday.

Sudip, along with his mother, sister and brother-in-law, was attacked by terrorists.

"He was asked whether he was a Muslim or Hindu, and he said I am a Hindu and then they shot him. I have been informed accordingly," the grandfather told ANI as he wiped tears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)