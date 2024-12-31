New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court granted time to the Punjab government for compliance with its December 20 order to provide medical aid and shift to hospital farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia listed the matter for further hearing on January 2 after Advocate General Gurminder Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, sought more time for compliance with the order.

Singh said, "An application has been moved seeking three more days for compliance with the court's December 20 order for providing medical aid and shifting Dallewal to the hospital."

Advocate General further said that efforts for compliance were made by mobilising about 7000 personnel at the protest site at the Khanauri border; however, due to the Punjab Bandh held yesterday by farmers' organisations, there were traffic blockades and hindrances.

Singh apprised the bench about the protesters' proposal that Dallewal would take medical aid if the Centre was ready to talk to them.

"As per the negotiators, there is a proposal given by the farmers to the central government that if they get an invite for a talk, then Dallewal is ready to take medical aid as desired," the advocate general said.

The bench then posted the contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab to January 2, 2025, for further hearing.

The apex court said the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab would present virtually on the next hearing date.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.(ANI)

