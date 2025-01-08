Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building near the Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of Panchshil building on Sulochana Shetty Marg near the Sion Hospital at around 9 am, the officials said.

After receiving information, Mumbai police, civic and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot.

"Four fire engines were at the spot. Fire fighting is on. No injury reported yet," a fire brigade official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

