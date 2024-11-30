Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cotton bales godown in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday evening, a fire official said.

According to the fire official, the fire broke out at the Rajshekhar Reddy cotton bales godown this afternoon.

The fire official further added there were no casualties reported in the fire incident.

Six fire tenders have been deployed to the scene to douse the blaze. (ANI)

