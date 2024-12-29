Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in two factories located in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

Over a dozen fire engines reached the spot and are carrying out the operation to douse the fire.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 3.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Kutch; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

Assistant Fire Officer Suresh Kumar Yadav said they received information in the early morning, adding that the situation is under control now.

"We received information about the fire at 5.42 (in the morning)- we sent (fire) vehicles to the spot. The fire was massive... More than a dozen vehicles have been called to the spot... The situation is under control. 5-10 per cent fire is left which will also be extinguished soon," he said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: North Central Railways To Set Up Child Help Desk 'Bal Adhikaar Desk' at Prayagraj Stations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)