Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Firefighting operations are currently underway to extinguish a blaze that broke out hours ago at a factory in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Wednesday, according to a police officer.

The police officer further mentioned that there have been no reports of any casualties so far in the fire incident.

While speaking to ANI, KJ Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated, "... Today a fire incident took place at a Gopal snacks factory...There is no report of any loss of life so far in the fire incident."

The police officer also mentioned that the firefighting operations are underway.

Furthermore, the police officer mentioned that the firefighting teams are on-site, and a police team is monitoring the situation. He further assured that there had been no significant loss of property damage due to the incident.

Flames were spotted at the building, as shown in a video.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Further details are awaited (ANI)

