Several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport delayed due to fog (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Foggy weather disrupted flight schedules in Delhi on Thursday morning, delaying several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a temperature of 12. 6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was logged at 262 at 8 am this morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Homeless people remained in night shelters to keep safe from the harsh winter. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents in several areas.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where Mahakumbh is being held, witnessed dense fog this morning. Thousands of people gathered at the ghats of Sangam to take holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

According to the IMD, Prayagraj recorded a temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.

A thin layer of fog enveloped parts of Ayodhya as cold wave gripped the city.

Some parts of West Bengal and Odisha also witnessed dense fog this morning. In West Bengal, Sainthia Junction railway station and parts of North 24 Parganas were blanketed with thick fog.

A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Odisha's Puri too, as cold wave gripped the city.

A cold wave continued to grip Kashmir valley. Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, and northern Rajasthan on the January 23. (ANI)

