New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The central government has cancelled the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation-2023 awarded to Rahul Raj, a former inspector of the Central Bureau of Investigation, following his arrest in an alleged bribery case in exchange for manipulating inspection reports for nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

The decision to forfeit the prestigious medal comes after Raj was accused of accepting a bribe in exchange for manipulating inspection reports for nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh. The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was awarded to Raj in 2023. This prestigious recognition was conferred upon Raj and 14 other CBI officers for their exceptional contributions to investigative work.

However, in May 2024, Raj was arrested by the CBI's Internal Vigilance Unit for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from Anil Bhaskaran, the chairman of Malay College of Nursing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The bribe was reportedly solicited in exchange for providing favourable inspection reports to nursing colleges affiliated with the Nursing Council of Madhya Pradesh.

Following the arrest, the CBI terminated Inspector Raj's services on May 21, 2024, and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The agency's swift action underscored its commitment to maintaining integrity within its ranks.

In light of these developments, the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, which had been awarded to Raj in 2023, was subsequently cancelled.

"The medal was forfeited under Rule 9 of the rules governing the award, reflecting the serious nature of the misconduct," a Home Ministry notification mentions.

This incident highlights the critical importance of ethical conduct and transparency within law enforcement agencies, reinforcing the need for stringent measures to uphold the integrity of investigative processes.(ANI)

