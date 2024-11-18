New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, citing the development work in Delhi's rural areas as his reason for the move.

Shokeen said, "The work being done for Delhi Dehat and to connect Delhi Dehat with Delhi has been carried out under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. I will work with Arvind Kejriwal for the people of Delhi Dehat and my constituency."

Welcoming Shokeen to the party, Kejriwal highlighted the developmental work done by his government in Delhi's rural areas.

"Today, Sumesh Shokeen has left Congress and joined AAP. He is welcome. Before our government, people from Delhi Dehat did not feel that they were a part of Delhi. They were ignored and neglected. In 2012-13, Delhi had hailstorms, and when a journalist asked Sheila Dikshit (then CM) about the damage to crops, she said, 'Does farming even take place in Delhi?' She did not know that farmers also stay in Delhi and farming is done in Delhi. After our government was formed, we gave compensation on the basis of Rs 20,000 per acre. We have built mohalla clinics, schools, and hospitals in Delhi Dehat. Impressed by the development work, Sumesh Shokeen is joining us today," Kejriwal said.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that Sumesh Shokeen is joining AAP after being impressed by the development work carried out by Arvind Kejriwal in the region.

"A big face from Delhi Dehat, Sumesh Shokeen, who was previously an MLA and a leader of the Congress party, is joining AAP today. He is joining the AAP membership after being impressed by the work being done by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Dehat," he said. (ANI)

